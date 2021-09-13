Mandira Bedi is feeling the ‘void’ after husband Raj Kaushal’s death; Mouni Roy & others shower love

Mandira Bedi is one strong woman and we all have seen the way she has kept herself after the demise of her husband Raj Kaushal. Life is difficult when one loses a partner and you tend to feel a void always. Well, it looks like Mandira too is feeling that void in her life right now and her Instagram post is proof of it.

Taking to her Instagram post, Mandira Bedi posted a picture with the word ‘void’ written on it. She also captioned the image with a sad smiley. The moment she posted this picture, fans took to the comments section to shower love in comments section. Many called the actress a powerful woman and even gave strength to her to deal with this loss. who is a good friend of Mandira took to the comments section to write, “Love you”. Vidya Malavade too took to the comments section to write, “ending you an ocean of love my M”. One fan wrote, “While we never met, my heart goes out to you. Hang in there Mandira. You are stronger than you know.” The other fan wrote, “Take care love. You will be fine. I know that the void will never be filled but it will heal.”

Take a look:

Mandira Bedi's husband breathed his last on June 30, 2021. And now after more than three months of her husband's sudden demise, Mandira is getting back to normal. With the help of her kids Vir and Tara, Mandira has started to enjoy life again and often shares happy photos with them. The actress and fitness enthusiast has also resumed work and was seen shooting for her upcoming projects. Apart from sharing happy photos with Vir and Tara, Mandira also expresses her inner emotions by penning one word or line.

