Mandira Bedi gives a glimpse of Tara’s ‘first birthday celebration’ with her & it was all about happy faces

Mandira Bedi has been a perfect example of what we call as a strong woman. The actress, who recently lost her husband Raj Kaushal, has been through a tough time in her personal life. However, she has proved that if life gets tough, she gets tougher. Despite the massive loss, Mandira is staying strong for her kids and is moving on in her life. One such example of her strong will and strength came after she celebrated her daughter Tara’s birthday recently.

To note, Raj and Mandira had adopted a baby girl named Tara last year and this marked her first birthday with her new family. And despite the family suffering a major loss, Mandira made sure that Tara’s first birthday with them is memorable. Taking to her Instagram story, Mandira gave a glimpse of Tara’s birthday celebration wherein her son Vir was seen helping her with the decoration. The pic featured Vir posing with a string of lights around his neck. She also shared a picture of herself with the birthday girl as they posed with pink balloons Mandira captioned it as, “My girl wasn’t denied her first birthday celebration in our home”.

Take a look at Tara’s birthday celebration pics:

Earlier, Mandira had shared a series of pics with Tara on her Instagram handle, including the one with late Raj Kaushal and expressed how happy they are to have the little munchkin in her life. She wrote, “28th July ! One year today since you came into our lives, sweet sweet Tara.. And so we celebrate you today.. it’s your 5th birthday, my baby. I love you so much #beginagain”.

