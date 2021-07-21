Mandira Bedi is 'grateful' for family as she shares a pic with her kids & parents; Jackie Shroff, Mouni react

Actor Mandira Bedi has shared a post filled with gratitude for all the love and support she received from everyone including her family post her husband Raj Kaushal's sudden demise last month. She shared a photo with her kids Vir and Tara and her own parents while spending time with them at home and expressed how 'grateful' she is for love, support and kindness. The actor had been receiving support from all her loved ones, friends and industry colleagues since the tragic demise of her husband and filmmaker Raj Kaushal.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Mandira shared the photo in which she is seen standing behind her family. Her parents could be seen sitting and her dad could be seen holding onto Tara. Vir is seen standing in between Mandira's parents while the actor herself could be seen smiling while standing behind everyone. Sharing the photo, Mandira wrote, "Only Love. #Grateful for my #Family and all the love, support and kindness #gratitude #love #thanks." As soon as Mandira shared the photo, her loved ones began dropping love in the comments.

Take a look:

Jackie Shroff, , Karan Wahi, , Gajraj Rao, Zakir Khan and many other stars sent her love in the comments. Ashish Chowdhry, who was extremely close to Raj and Mandira, wrote, "Soooo cute!Love you my Mandu…"

Previously, Mandira had shared a couple of photos with her late husband on social media with a heartbreaking note as she bid adieu to him. She wrote, "25 years of knowing each other. 23 years of marriage.. through all the struggle.. through every crest and trough..."

Last month, Mandira's husband and well-known filmmaker Raj Kaushal left for his heavenly abode after suffering a cardiac arrest. The actor was heartbroken and was also seen performing the last rites in the presence of her near and dear ones. Several stars like , Ashish Chowdhry, Apurva Agnihotri were present at the funeral of the filmmaker.

