Mandira Bedi honours late husband Raj Kaushal with Akhand Paath and langar on his first death anniversary

It has been a year since Mandira Bedi’s husband Raj Kaushal breathed his last and not a day passes by when the actresses don’t miss him. Mandira, who is quite active on social media, is often seen sharing heartfelt posts for her late husband along with throwback pics. And now, Mandira is once again making headlines as she remembered Raj Kaushal on his first death anniversary. In fact, she also shared pics from the Akhand Paath organised at the gurudwara in the memory of her late husband.

Taking to her Instagram account, Mandira posted pics from the gurudwara wherein she was seen having langar with her son Vir and daughter Tara. The pic had the mother and daughter trio dressed in ethnics and they were also accompanied by their staff. Mandira also shared a selfie from the gurudwara. In the caption, she wrote, “#AkhandPaath ka #Bhog and #Langar .. in Raj’s name.. This morning with the kids and staff at the #Gurudwara #DhanGurunanak #satnamshriwaheguru”. Soon, Mouni Roy took to the comment section and dropped a heart for Mandira and her family.

Take a look at Mandira Bedi’s post:

Earlier, Mandira had spoken about deriving strength from her kids post Raj’s demise. She told PTI, “They are my reason to carry on, my reason to live, to do better, to be better. They are the reason that I have courage, strength, the reason for me to earn. I need to be a good parent for them”. For the uninitiated, Raj Kaushal died of a cardiac arrest on June 30 last year.

