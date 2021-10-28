Mandira Bedi introduces late husband Raj Kaushal's last project ‘Akkad Bakkad Rafu Chakkar’, turns emotional

On October 27, actress Mandira Bedi unveiled her late husband Raj Kaushal's last project 'Akkad Bakkad Rafu Chakkar'. She dropped a poster of the upcoming series and wrote an emotional note on her Instagram. For those unaware, Raj Kaushal passed away in June after suffering a heart attack.

Sharing the poster of 'Akkad Bakkad Rafu Chakkar', Mandira wrote, "Raj had a crazy passion for his work and when a great idea hit him, there would be a sparkle in his eye and a new spring in his step. And he had that look his eye and that unabating high energy all through the writing and making of #AkkadBakkad .." She further added that Raj’s "belief and passion for the project, is what drove him and is there for all to see in the show.." Mandira also shared that she is heartbroken because Raj could not see his "labour of love, see its natural and successful end." Mandira also thanked the online streaming platform Amazon Prime Video for putting out her late husband’s last piece of work. She said, “But am thankful to #AmazonPrimeVideo for seeing the show through and putting out his last piece of work. I hope audiences enjoy it as much as he did making it.”

Take a look:

Though the actress has returned to work, she does sometimes shares throwback pictures of their happy times. The news of his passing away was shocking for both the television and film industry. Mandira is trying to cope up ever since Raj passed away. Recently, in an interview with PTI, Mandira shared about the changes post her husband's death. The actress says, “My children are now my world. They are my biggest motivation which helps me keep going on and doing better. Everything I do, I do for them. They are my reason to carry on, my reason to live, to do better, to be better. It is because of them I have this much courage, strength. I need to be a good parent for them.”

Also Read: PICS: Mandira Bedi returns to work post husband Raj Kaushal’s demise, says ‘She’s Grateful’