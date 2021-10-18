Mandira Bedi on life after husband Raj Kaushal's death: My children are my reason to live

Actress Mandira Bedi is still recovering after the sudden demise of her husband Raj Kaushal. Though the actress has returned to work, she does sometimes shares throwback pictures of their happy times. Well, the news of his passing away was shocking for both the television and film industry. The director passed away in June after suffering a heart attack. Well, Mandira is one of the most successful actresses. She first started her career in television and then moved to Bollywood.

In an interview with news agency PTI, Mandira shared about the changes post her husband's death. The actress says, “My children are now my world. They are my biggest motivation which helps me keep going on and doing better. Everything I do, I do for them. They are my reason to carry on, my reason to live, to do better, to be better. It is because of them I have this much courage, strength. I need to be a good parent for them.”

The actress further talks about the challenges in her career and said, “I have had a lot of work behind me. The ups are wonderful, when you are experiencing them they are great. When you are down, they make you appreciate the good times. You learn more from your failures than you do from success.”

On the work front, Mandira Bedi is currently working with the third season of the Romedy NOW original, The Love Laugh Live Show. To note, she has featured in films like Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Dus Kahaniyaan. She has also hosted ICC Cricket World Cups, the Champions Trophies, and the Indian Premier League season 2.

