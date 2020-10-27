Mandira Bedi opens up on adoption, reveals how 4 year old daughter Tara became their newest family member

Sharing the happy news, Mandira Bedi called Tara 'a blessing from above' as she revealed that she became a part of their family on 28th July 2020.

Mandira Bedi made a big announcement on social media on Monday when she introduced her and husband Rraj Kaushal's newest little family member. Mandira, Rraj and their 9-year-old son Vir welcomed a 4-year-old adorable little girl named Tara into their lives earlier this year. Sharing the happy news, Mandira called Tara 'a blessing from above' as she revealed that she became a part of their family on 28th July 2020.

Now, in a latest interview with TOI, Mandira Bedi revealed what actually led to Tara's adoption and how she became family. Speaking to the portal, Mandira said, "Until the legal formalities are completed, one is not supposed to make it public. When a child comes home, he/she is considered to be in foster care for the first month; the legal procedures begin after that. However, since the courts were shut, we had to wait."

She further said that the lockdown made them rethink. "We had applied for adoption three years ago, but it was during the lockdown that I felt the void even more. So, I revisited my adoption application (filed before the Central Adoption Resource Authority). We realised that our wait has been long as we had mentioned a preference for three states from where we would have liked to adopt," Mandira said.

Adding, "We were looking for an older child since we didn’t want too much of an age gap between her and Vir. However, nobody matched the criteria. So, we were advised to extend our search across India. Within a week, we found Tara in a place near Jabalpur."

While sharing the happy news, Mandira also posted a heartfelt picture with Tara, Vir and her husband Rraj.

