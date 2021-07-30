Mandira Bedi performs a havan at home to mark one month of husband Raj Kaushal’s demise

It has been a month since Mandira Bedi’s husband and filmmaker Raj Kaushal’s sudden and tragic passing. Raj lost his life to a cardiac arrest on June 30th. It has been a rather challenging time for Mandira and her two kids, as they come to terms with this irreplaceable loss in their lives. Throughout this past month, Mandira shared photos of her and Raj on her social media handle, remembering him, and their twenty-five years of togetherness.

A few days back Bedi shared another photo, captioned “Time to #beginagain.” The photo had the handwritten lines, “ I am worthy. I am capable. I am loved. I am strong…” Today marks exactly one month since Raj’s passing. This afternoon, Mandira shared a picture on her Instagram stories, featuring herself and her two children. The photo shows Mandira and the kids sitting in front of the sacred fire, as they take part in the pooja and offer prayers.

Mandira is dressed in a black and white salwar kameez with a white dupatta over her head. She and her son Vir can be seen pouring ghee into the fire, as Tara sits close to her mother. The actor shared the story with the words, “#30thday” with a folded hands emoji.

Take a look at Mandira’s latest story observing the 30th day since her husband's passing.

On July 28th, Mandira celebrated daughter Tara’s 5th birthday. She had put up a series of pictures on Instagram featuring late husband Raj, son Vir, and Tara. She captioned with, “28th July ! One year today since you came into our lives, sweet sweet Tara.. And so we celebrate you today.. it’s your 5th birthday, my baby. I love you so much #beginagain” Mandira and Raj had adopted Tara in July last year.

