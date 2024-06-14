Mandira Bedi recalls Shah Rukh Khan made her feel comfortable on DDLJ set; says Saroj Khan told her, 'You're shaking your shoulders like Sunny Deol'

Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge remains one of the finest offerings of the Hindi film industry to date. It's a quintessential Hindi romantic comedy featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol in the lead roles.

Directed by Aditya Chopra, the film, released in 1995, boasts memorable songs. Mandira Bedi, also known as Preeti, shared her experience of dancing alongside King Khan in the iconic song Mehndi Laga Ke Rakhna. She revealed how choreographer Saroj Khan instructed her to move her hips, a task she found challenging.

Mandira Bedi shares Saroj Khan's dance advice

In an interview with Humans of Bombay, Mandira Bedi reminisced about dancing to Mehendi Laga Ke Rakhna with SRK in Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. She shared, "Saroj Khan, an absolute legend, and she’s telling me, ‘You are shaking your shoulders like Sunny Deol. You need to shake your hips, women shake hips’. I couldn’t shake (my) hips for love or for money. I can’t do this."

Mandira explained that the song presented a significant challenge. She expressed that it would have been preferable to ease into it with a few scenes beforehand. However, they began filming with the song, set in Filmistan, and she wore a unique orange and purple outfit, unlike anything she had worn before or since.

Mandira added that despite the initial difficulty, she eventually found enjoyment in it, gradually getting the hang of shaking her hips. Reflecting, she wished they had started with a scene instead.

Mandira Bedi lauds DDLJ co-star Shah Rukh Khan

Mandira also shared her experience of working with Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol, speaking highly of them. She mentioned that King Khan made her feel incredibly comfortable, mentioning his natural kindness.

She shared, "He is such a natural, he is so kind. Even with my retakes with the song he was very accommodating and very nice. Kajol also, she didn’t talk to me the first few days, but eventually she did, and we all got along really well."

Overall, Mandira described the experience as extremely positive, filled with gratitude, and one she cherishes as a memorable chapter in her 22-day journey.

Mandira Bedi on professional front

Mandira entered Bollywood through Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge and later appeared in various films such as Shaadi Ka Laddoo, Dus Kahaniyaan, The Tashkent Files, Saaho, and others. Her latest role was in The Railway Men in 2023.

