Mandira Bedi remembers ‘25 years of knowing’ late Raj Kaushal in a heartbreaking post; Shares throwback PICS

Mandira Bedi has shared a new post dedicated to Raj Kaushal remembering the 25 years she spent with him.

Prolific filmmaker and producer Raj Kaushal passed away recently due to cardiac arrest. His sudden demise was mourned by many members of the film industry. Mandira Bedi earlier in the day had posted on Instagram remembering her husband Raj Kaushal. She had shared a picture on a piece of paper that had ‘Raji’ written on it. She wrote in the caption, “Miss you Raji” with a heartbreak emoji. Many people got emotional in the comment section and dropped heart emojis including , Vidya Malavade, and others. Close friend Ashish Chowdhry commented on the picture and wrote, “Our Rajieeee…”.

Mandira Bedi recently shared a few throwback pictures where she is standing alongside Raj and the couple is sharing a warm and beautiful smile. Mandira penned a heartbreaking caption remembering her husband. She wrote, “25 years of knowing each other. 23 years of marriage.. through all the struggle.. through every crest and trough.” The pictures got a lot of love from Mandira's friends. Ashish Chowdhary wrote, "Love you both soooo much." Manasi Scott wrote, "This is such a beautiful post @mandirabedi … big love and more power to you." Vidya Malawade wrote, "So much love & strength to you beautiful."

Take a look at the post:

Post Raj Kaushal’s demise, Ashish Chowdhry took to Twitter and posted some pictures with him. He penned down a heartfelt note which read, “My guiding light, my happy quotient, my mollycoddler, is gone. My big brother who supported me fiercely like my sister Monica who I also lost, gone. Yet, he taught me well. To survive any storm. So I’ll do the same today. For him. Until then bro. Until we meet again (broken heart emoji) @rajkaushal1."

