Mandira Bedi remembers Raj Kaushal on wedding anniversary; Shares priceless throwback pics from their D-Day

It’s been over seven months since Raj Kaushal breathed his last. And while it has been quite a difficult time for Mandira Bedi, the actress is often seen penning down heartfelt notes for her late husband on social media. Keeping up with this trajectory, Mandira shared yet another heartwarming post for Raj Kaushal as she remembered him on their wedding anniversary. For the uninitiated, Mandira and Raj had tied the knot on February 14, 1999, and were parents to two kids – Vir and Tara Bedi Kaushal.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Mandira took down the memory lane and shared some throwback pics from their D-Day. In the pics, Mandira looked stunning in her maroon coloured bridal lehenga which she had paired with some gold jewellery. On the other hand, Raj looked dapper in his white outfit. Missing her main man on Valentine’s Day, Mandira wrote, “It would have been our 23rd Wedding Anniversary today. #ValentinesDay” with a broken heart emoticon. Soon several celebs took to the comment section to shower love on Mandira. Among these was her BFF Mouni Roy who dropped several heart emoticons.

Take a look at Mandira Bedi’s post:

Earlier, Mandira had shared a quote about beginning her life again after Raj Kaushal’s demise. Sharing a positive quote on Instagram, she wrote a note to herself which reads, “am worthy. I am capable. I am loved. I am strong.” This isn’t all. She had also shared some beautiful pics with her late husband and penned an emotional note. Mandira wrote, “25 years of knowing each other. 23 years of marriage.. through all the struggle.. through every crest and trough”.

Also Read: Mandira Bedi remembers ‘25 years of knowing’ late Raj Kaushal in a heartbreaking post; Shares throwback PICS