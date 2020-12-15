Mandira Bedi’s daughter Tara makes a sweet request to Santa Claus ahead of Christmas & it will make you go aww

Mandira Bedi has recently shared a sweet video of her daughter Tara Bedi Kaushal on her Instagram handle. Tara can be seen adorably requesting Santa to give her a Christmas gift.

Actress Mandira Bedi is an active social media user. She often shares stunning pictures along with her husband Rraj Kaushal, son Vir and daughter Tara. Mandira and Rraj welcomed their daughter Tara on July 28, 2020. Now, the DDLJ actress has shared a sweet video of Tara on her Instagram handle. In the video, the four-year-old can be seen making an adorable request to Santa Claus ahead of Christmas. She can be seen asking Santa to give her a ‘payal’ as a Christmas gift.

Tara can be heard saying, “Santa Claus, mujhe chitthi likhni nahi aati. Main good girl hoon. Mujhe Christmas ke liye payal chahiye, please.” While sharing the beautiful video with her fans, Mandira wrote, “Digital letter to Santa!” Soon after she posted the video, several netizens dropped sweet comments on the same. For instance, dropped a heart emoticon in the comments section. Moreover, one of Mandira’s fans wrote, “How adorable is that? Santa pls get her the Payal she wants. We confirm she is a good girl” while another one wrote, “Super duper plz share your address I’d like to be her Santa love you lil angel stay blessed.”

Take a look at Mandira Bedi’s latest post here:

Earlier in October, Mandira had shared a perfect family picture to introduce her daughter Tara Bedi Kaushal to the world. While sharing the same, she wrote, “She has come to us like a blessing from above our little girl, Tara. Four years and a bit with eyes that sparkle like stars Sister to her Vir. Welcoming her home With open arms and pure love Grateful, thankful. Blessed Tara Bedi Kaushal Became a part of our family on 28th July 2020.”

