Mandira Bedi’s emotional post remembering late husband Raj Kaushal will make you teary eyed

Mandira Bedi took to her Instagram last night and shared a picture of a tissue paper with Raji written on it.

It is never easy to lose a loved one, and actress Mandira Bedi has been going through this pain ever since her husband Raj Kaushal passed away on June 30, 2021. We cannot imagine the state the actress must be in now. And it is evident from her recent Instagram post that how much she misses her late husband.

Mandira Bedi took to her Instagram last night and posted a picture of a tissue paper with Raji written on it. She used to lovingly call Raj with this name. If this picture was not enough to break our hearts, the caption definitely did that. Mandira wrote, "Miss you Raji" with a broken heart emoji. Her friends dropped love in the comments section as soon as she posted this picture.

Check it out:

, who is a close friend of Mandira Bedi, posted a heart emoji in the comments section. Even took to the comments section and posted a heart emoji, whereas Ashish Chowdhry, who was close to both Mandira and her late husband, Raj Kaushal, commented as, "our Rajieeee…."

Raj is survived by two kids, 10-year-old son Vir and 4-year-old daughter Tara. It was only last year that the couple had adopted Tara. Our heart goes out to the family and their loss.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Mandira Bedi seen first time since husband Raj Kaushal's demise as she steps out with her mum

Share your comment ×