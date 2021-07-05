Mandira Bedi’s love filled pics with late husband Raj Kaushal will break your heart

Mandira Bedi took to Instagram and shared an emotional post as she mourned the demise of her husband Raj Kaushal.

It hasn’t been wrong when the unfortunate demise of director-producer Raj Kaushal had sent shockwaves across the entertainment industry. Raj had died of a heart attack and had breathed his last on June 30 this year in Mumbai. He was survived by his wife Mandira Bedi and kids Vir and Tara. Ever since then, the social media has been abuzz with condolence messages for Mandira Bedi’s husband as they prayed for strength for the actress and her kids. And now, the actress has taken to social media to mourn the demise of her late husband.

Mandira took to Instagram and shared some beautiful throwback pics with Raj. In the pics, the couple were seen having a good time together and were flaunting their gold medal. The pics spoke volumes about their unconditional love and Mandira had captioned the post with a heartbroken emoticon. And while everyone is yet to sink in the news of Raj’s unfortunate and sudden demise, the love filled pics are undoubtedly making hearts melt and will leave you with teary eyes.

Take a look at Mandira Bedi’s post for late husband Raj Kaushal:

Earlier, the Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge actress had also removed her display image from Instagram as a tribute to her husband Raj. This isn’t all. Raj’s close friend Rohit Roy also remembered the late director-producer with a heartfelt tweet. He wrote, “At work… still numb… HOW? He was a year younger than me and if y’all think I’m a happy go lucky, positive guy, he was 10 times that. And to see my friend M like this is heartbreaking. May Sai give her strength to deal with this immeasurable n imperceivable loss. Om Shanti”.

