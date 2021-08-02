Mandira Bedi says 'Begin Again' as she smiles wide for her little daughter's camera.

Mandira Bedi is slowly and steadily is developing a new normal herself after the tragic demise of her husband Raj Kaushal. The actress and host, who is a doting mum to a daughter and a son, lost her husband almost a month ago. On Monday, Mandira Bedi began the week on a happy note as she shared a heartwarming photo on the gram.

Flaunting her widest smile for the camera, Mandira posed in her workout gear. The fitness enthusiast revealed that it was her adorable little daughter behind the camera and hence couldn't help but smile. Sharing the photo, Mandira Bedi aptly wrote 'Begin Again' on the post.

Her caption read, "When my little girl asks me to smile after some post workout endorphins are doing their thing.. how can I refuse..? #beginagain." Mandira's bestie and actress was all hearts for the post as she commented, "My Baby," with a red heart emoji.

Actor Samir Soni, who is also Mandira's close friend, said, "Keep it up Mandy!!!"

Check out Mandira Bedi's post below:

Just a few days ago, Mandira and Raj Kaushal's daughter Tara celebrated her fifth birthday. She took to her Instagram to wish Tara with a heartfelt note. She captioned the post with “28th July ! One year today since you came into our lives, sweet sweet Tara.. And so we celebrate you today.. it’s your 5th birthday, my baby. I love you so much #beginagain." Mandira and Raj had adopted Tara last year.

Take a look:

