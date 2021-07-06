Mandira Bedi says 'rest in peace my Raji' as she shares another fond memory with late husband Raj Kaushal

Sharing a throwback photo, an excited Mandira Bedi and late husband Raj Kaushal can be seen happily posing for the camera. Take a look below.

Last Wednesday came as a rude shock to Mandira Bedi and her family as her husband Raj Kaushal passed away. At the age of 49, Raj Kaushal suffered a heart attack and passed away. The shocking news left the family devastated and almost a week later, Mandira has shared her a few fond memories with her hubby. While on Instagram, she shared a series of photos.

Mandira also took to Twitter on Monday night to shared another fond memory with Raj Kaushal. Sharing a throwback photo, an excited Mandira and Raj can be seen happily posing for the camera. Raj's energy can definitely be seen and felt in the snap as he can be seen pointing towards the camera.

Sharing the picture, Mandira captioned it, "RIP my Raji," with a heartbreak emoji. Netizens were quick to offer support, strength and condolences to Mandira as the flooded the comments section. One user commented, "He must be smiling from above, feeling immensely proud of being your partner. You are really very brave Mandira. The way you participated in his last journey is clear indication of how much you love him. May lord give you strength to bear his loss. Deepest condolences."

While another remarked, "Very sorry for your loss Mandira. Stay strong for your children and sincere condolences to you and your family. Real love and real friendship is the hardest to let go. But life must move on with beautiful memories of time spent together." The comments section was full of supportive and loving comments for Mandira and her family.

Filmmaker Raj Kaushal's demise came as a massive and rude shock to the film industry as several of his actors, crew and friends took to social media to pay their tributes.

