Mandira Bedi says she would have adopted a girl even if daughter Tara was her first-born

Popular actress Mandira Bedi never misses out on a chance to spend quality time with her kids. She is a proud mother to two kids son Vir, and daughter Tara whom she adopted in 2020. The super mommy often shares glimpses of her children on social media handle and leave her followers in complete awe. Recently, in an interview with a news portal, Mandira said that she might have adopted a girl child, had she had a daughter as the first child.

Mandira told ETimes, "If Tara was our first-born, I don't know if we would have adopted a boy as our second child. In our country, there are far more girls than boys who're seeking parents." Talking about the names of her children, she added, "Raj and I had decided that if our first child is a son, we will call him Vir, and if it's a daughter, we will call her Tara. So, Tara didn't become Tara when we saw her for the first time. "

In 2020, welcoming Tara into their family, Mandira had posted a family picture of herself, Raj, Vir and Tara on Instagram and had written, “She has come to us, Like a blessing from above. Our little girl, Tara. Four years and a bit. With eyes that sparkle like stars. Sister to her Vir. Welcoming her home. With open arms and pure love. Grateful, thankful. blessed. Tara Bedi Kaushal. Became a part of our family on 28th July 2020.”

Earlier, in an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Mandira opened up on her decision to adopt Tara and said that she always wanted a daughter. “We wanted this to happen. I wanted a sibling for Veer, I wanted a little daughter and I love making her hair and putting bows in her hair and dressing her up. It feels like I have got a little doll to play with. She’s so cute, loving and adorable”. When quizzed about her advice for adoption to other people, Mandira recalled how they had three options given on the adoption form to choose the state they wanted a child from. “They give you those three options, so we had put Maharashtra, we had put Delhi, we had put Punjab/Himachal, just because there were three options that they had asked for. And there was also in finer print “anywhere in India”. And that “anywhere in India” makes your position on that queue move up really fast. So that’s the only advice I would give to people who are looking to adopt,” she had said.

