Mandira Bedi shares an adorable monochromatic picture with daughter Tara Bedi Kaushal; Calls her ‘Lockstar’

Mandira Bedi and husband Rraj Kaushal recently adopted a four-year-old girl and they named her as Tara Bedi Kaushal. The couple welcomed her to the family on July 28. Ever since then, the Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge actress can’t stop gushing about this new member of her family. Keeping up the trajectory, the proud mommy Mandira has taken to her Instagram handle and shared an adorable monochromatic picture with her daughter, Tara. The mother-daughter duo is looking beautiful in the still.

To note, the actress and her hubby already have a nine-year-old son named Vir. While sharing this love filled pic with her daughter, Mandira wrote, “Mera Tala aur chaabi bhi ! #LockStar.” Interestingly, while introducing Tara to the world, the actress had penned a heartfelt note and wrote, “She has come to us. Like a blessing from above. Our little girl, Tara. Four years and a bit. With eyes that sparkle like stars. Sister to her Vir. Welcoming her home. With open arms and pure love. Grateful, thankful. blessed. Tara Bedi Kaushal. Became a part of our family on 28th July 2020.”

Take a look at Mandira Bedi’s latest post here:

Earlier, in an interview with TOI, Mandira Bedi revealed that she kept the news under wrap until the legal formalities were completed as one is not supposed to make it public. “When a child comes home, he/she is considered to be in foster care for the first month; the legal procedures begin after that. However, since the courts were shut, we had to wait” she was quoted saying.

Credits :Mandira Bedi Instagram

