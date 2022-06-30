Mandira Bedi shares heartbreaking post for late husband Raj Kaushal: Skies cried today for you

It has been a year since producer Raj Kaushal passed away. And his wife Mandira Bedi took to social media to remember her late husband. Taking to Instagram, Mandira who wears her heart on her sleeve, penned a heartbreaking note as she remembered her husbanda Raj Kaushal on his first death anniversary. For the unversed, Raj Kaushal passed away in 2021 due to a sudden heart attack. Mandira shared an emotional post last night and shared one just a few hours ago from the Puja held from him.

Along with the heartwarming picture, Mandira penned down an emotional note. She wrote, “2 days of prayer. And so much love for you, Raj…The skies cried today for you. As did we. And wherever you may be.. may you be in peace and surrounded by love.” Numerous fans and celebrities such as Mouni Roy and Ayesha Shroff offered their good wishes to Mandira.

Take a look at Mandira's post:

Mandira and late Raj Kaushal were married for 23 years. The couple tied the knot in 1999 and welcomed son Vir in 2011. They later adopted 4-year-old daughter Tara in 2020.

In an earlier interview with PTI, Mandira spoke about deriving strength from her children after her husband’s sudden demise. She said, “My motivation to keep working, striving and doing better... My greatest motivation is my children. Everything I do, I do for them. They are my reason to carry on, my reason to live, to do better, to be better. They are the reason that I have courage, strength, the reason for me to earn. I need to be a good parent for them."

