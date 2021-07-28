Mandira Bedi shares a heartfelt note on daughter Tara's birthday; Shares photos with late husband Raj Kaushal

On Wednesday, July 28, Mandira Bedi’s daughter Tara, celebrated her fifth birthday. The actor took to her Instagram handle to wish Tara with a heartfelt note. She shared several pictures of Tara, her son Vir and late husband Raj Kaushal. She captioned the post with “28th July ! One year today since you came into our lives, sweet sweet Tara.. And so we celebrate you today.. it’s your 5th birthday, my baby. I love you so much #beginagain." Mandira and Raj had adopted Tara last year.

Friends, fans, and well-wishers joined in to wish Tara, and showered her with blessings and love. A fan commented, "Look at her expression change from earlier to now! Assuming last 2 pics are from last year. Proof that she found a home filled with love. More prayers and power to your family." Actor Mouni Roy commented, “My babies” followed by three heart emojis. Hansika Motwane wrote, “Happy Birthday Tara. God bless” Actor Ronit Roy wished Tara as well. He wrote, “Happiest 5th Tara. Wish you a life filled with love and joy.” He followed it with a heart emoji.

Check Out Mandira's post here:

Last week, on Instagram, Mandira shared a couple of pictures of herself with her late husband Raj. She captioned it, “25 years of knowing each other. 23 years of marriage..through all the struggle..through every crest and through..”

The past month has been difficult and emotionally taxing for Mandira, with the unfortunate and untimely demise of her husband. Filmmaker Raj Kaushal passed away on June 30th after suffering a cardiac arrest. Weeks later, the grieving family has finally found some joy as they celebrate the little one’s birthday.

