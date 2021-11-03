Mandira Bedi shares special message by late Raj Kaushal as his show ‘Akkad Bakkad Rafu Chakkar’ releases today

by Prerna Verma   |  Published on Nov 03, 2021 01:14 PM IST  |  13.2K
   
Mandira Bedi is one strong woman and we all have seen her strength after the demise of her husband Raj suddenly this year. After keeping it low for a few months the actress was back and how. Although the void in her life can never be filled, Mandira is still managing to keep going with the memories of her husband. Today, is a special day in her life as the last project of her husband as a director has released. A show that Raj Kaushal put his heart at, ‘Akkad Bakkad Rafu Chakkar’ has seen the light of the day today and Mandira has shared a special message on behalf of husband Raj. 

Credits: Mandira Bedi/Instagram


