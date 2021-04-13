Mandira Bedi SLAMS troll who calls her adopted daughter a prop from ‘slumdog centre’; See her befitting reply

Mandira Bedi recently shut down a troll who called her adopted daughter a “prop,” the actress set the troll straight with her befitting reply, scroll down to see what she said.

Actress Mandira Bedi recently slammed back at some trolls! After sharing a family photo with her children, the actress and her adopted daughter were subject to some misdemeanour about their adoptive daughter’s look. For the unversed, Mandira and husband Raj Kaushal adopted a girl Tara Bedi Kaushal in July 2020.

After Mandira posted the photo with her children, a user wrote “Madam from which slumdog centre did you adopt your prop daughter?" To which Mandira slammed back with a fitting reply. The actress screenshotted his comment and posted it on her stories, with the caption: "People like this need to be given a special mention @bollywoodforevaa. You got my attention, you piece of s**t”

The troll even messaged her on Instagram and wrote, "The adopted street kid looks completely out of place...u greedy narcissists are scarring the slumdog for life." Sharing a screenshot of the same, Mandira wrote, "More from the model citizen. He calls himself Rajesh Tripathi, which definitely isn't his name because sickos like this are the biggest cowards too, who only know how to wag their tongues behind the shield of anonymity."

For the unversed, the couple announced the adoption to their fans via social media back in October 2020. Mandira and Raj shared a family photo featuring themselves with their son Vir and their daughter Tara. In her post, Mandira called Tara like a blessing from above. She became a part of their family on July 28, 2020. What do you feel about Mandira’s reply to the troll? Tell us in the comments below.

