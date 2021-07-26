Mandira Bedi talks about 'beginning again’ in new post after husband Raj Kaushal’s demise

Actress Mandira Bedi lost her husband and filmmaker Raj Kaushal earlier this month. He passed away on June 30 after a massive heart attack. He was 49. She is still coping with his sudden demise. It was a shock for many celebrities like Apurva Agnihotri, , Ashish Chowdhry, and many others. The Dilwale Dulhania Le Jaayenge actress had also performed her husband’s last rites. However, after a few days, she kept a black display photo on her Instagram handle.

And today, she has posted a positive message on her Instagram. From her post, Mandira conveyed that she feels it is time to begin again. She has also written a note to herself which reads, “am worthy. I am capable. I am loved. I am strong.” The actress continuously shares a lot of old pictures with her husband. Earlier, this week she had shared a picture with her parents and her kids- Vir and Tara. The caption to her post read, "Only Love. #Grateful for my #Family and all the love, support and kindness #gratitude #love #thanks.”

Actor wrote, “True that” and also dropped heart emoji. Fans also called her champion. One of the users wrote, “More power to you.”

The couple got married in 1999 and welcomed their first child son Vir in 2011. They also adopted 4-year-old daughter Tara last year. She is known for her works in television shows including Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, 24, Hello Friends, Ghar Jamai, Shanti, Dushman, and more.

Also Read: Mandira Bedi’s love filled pics with late husband Raj Kaushal will break your heart