Mandira Bedi wishes late husband Raj Kaushal ‘Happy Birthday’: Gaping void will never be filled

Mandira Bedi has shared a throwback picture of her late husband Raj Kaushal on his birthday. The actress wished him and also penned a long note. To note, her husband passed away in June this year following a heart attack. The sudden demise news came as a shock for everyone.

Taking to her official Insatgram handle, Mandira wrote, “15th August: Was always a celebration. Independence Day and Rajs Birthday.. Happy Birthday Raji.. we miss you and hope that you are watching us and have our backs like you always did..The gaping void will never be filled. Here’s hoping you’re in a better place. Peaceful and surrounded by love.” In the picture, the actress is seen posing with her husband and smiling. She often shared throwback pictures on her social handles and remember times spend.

The actress has recently also shared that she is back to work. “Grateful to be back to work. Grateful for all the kindness that is coming my way. Grateful and blessed for the people in my life.. And oh so Grateful to be healthy and alive,” sharing the picture she wrote.

Coming back to the picture, as soon as she shared it, her friends from the industry dropped sweet comments. , Manasi Scott, Gul Panag, Hansika Motwani and others put heart emojis in the comments section. Even her fans were all praise for her. One of the fans commented, “More power to you You’ve stood up like a strong armor! Appreciated.”

Mandira had shared old pictures with him and wrote a heartfelt note, “25 years of knowing each other. 23 years of marriage.. through all the struggle.. through every crest and trough..”

