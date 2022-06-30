Mandira Bedi writes '365 days without you' as she remembers husband Raj Kaushal on first death anniversary.

It has been a year since producer Ra j Kaushal passed away. And his wife Mandira Bedi took to social media to remember her late husband. Taking to Instagram, Mandira who wears her heart on her sleeve, penned a heartbreaking note as she remembered her husbanda Raj Kaushal on his first death anniversary. For the unversed, Raj Kaushal passed away in 2021 due to a sudden heart attack.

Mandira, who often posts handwritten notes as photos on Instagram, did the same in memory of her late husband. She wrote, "365 days without you," and drew a broken heart emoji. Mandira's post was flooded with kind words from her friends and fans. Rhea Chakraborty commented a string of white heart emojis and wrote, "my love to you." Whereas, Neha Dhupia said, 'Love and strength..." Another comment by Devraj Sanyal read, "love you Mandy… I’m sure Raj watches over all of you. Big big love to u guys."

Take a look at Mandira Bedi's post:

Mandira and late Raj Kaushal were married for 23 years. The couple tied the knot in 1999 and welcomed son Vir in 2011. They later adopted 4-year-old daughter Tara in 2020.

In an earlier interview with PTI, Mandira spoke about deriving strength from her children after her husband’s sudden demise. She said, “My motivation to keep working, striving and doing better... My greatest motivation is my children. Everything I do, I do for them. They are my reason to carry on, my reason to live, to do better, to be better. They are the reason that I have courage, strength, the reason for me to earn. I need to be a good parent for them."

