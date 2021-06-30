  1. Home
Mandira Bedi's husband Raj Kaushal passes away due to heart attack: Report

While the family is yet to confirm the news of Raj Kaushal's passing away, filmmaker Onir tweeted his condolences for the family.
181203 reads Mumbai Updated: June 30, 2021 05:34 pm
Mandira Bedi's husband Raj Kaushal passes away due to heart attack: Report
Mandira Bedi's husband Raj  Kaushal has passed away after suffering a heart attack, AmarUjala reported. While the family is yet to confirm the news, filmmaker Onir tweeted, "Gone too soon. We lost Film maker and Producer @rajkaushal1 this morning. Very Sad. He was one of the producers of my first film #MyBrotherNikhil. One of those few who believed in our vision and supported us. Prayers for his soul."

As per reports, the incident seems to have taken place in the wee hours of Wednesday morning. Mandira and Raj's close friend and actor Ashish Chaudhary was snapped at their residence on Wednesday morning. The couple had a strong friends circle which included Ashish Chaudhary and wife Samita Bangargi.  

Mandira and Raj Kaushal have always been lowkey about their family life. In October 2020, they made headlines after they announced a new family member. The couple adopted a four-year-old baby girl in July 2020 and made the announcement on social media.  The couple is already blessed with a nine-year-old son Vir Kaushal.

"She has come to us. Like a blessing from above, Our little girl, Tara. Four years and a bit, With eyes that sparkle like stars. Sister to her Vir Welcoming her home, With open arms and pure love. Grateful, thankful. blessed Tara Bedi Kaushal Became a part of our family on 28th July 2020," Mandira wrote with a heartwarming family picture. 

Credits :Amar Ujala

Anonymous 24 hours ago

Such a heartbreaking news. Rip

Anonymous 1 day ago

What shocking news and yet another reminder to take care of our health.

Anonymous 1 day ago

R.I.P Raj Kausal

Anonymous 1 day ago

So sad....! May his soul rest in eternal peace.

Anonymous 1 day ago

Omg so tragic! I did not know much abt them but just looking at the news has shocked me. Prayers for the departed soul and the loved ones he has left behind. May God give them strength to bare this grave loss.

Anonymous 1 day ago

RIP

Anonymous 1 day ago

May God Bless His Soul

Anonymous 1 day ago

So sad

Anonymous 1 day ago

omg so sad for mandira. RIP.

Anonymous 1 day ago

RIP