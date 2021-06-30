Mandira Bedi's husband Raj Kaushal passes away due to heart attack: Report

While the family is yet to confirm the news of Raj Kaushal's passing away, filmmaker Onir tweeted his condolences for the family.

Mandira Bedi's husband Raj Kaushal has passed away after suffering a heart attack, AmarUjala reported. While the family is yet to confirm the news, filmmaker Onir tweeted, "Gone too soon. We lost Film maker and Producer @rajkaushal1 this morning. Very Sad. He was one of the producers of my first film #MyBrotherNikhil. One of those few who believed in our vision and supported us. Prayers for his soul."

As per reports, the incident seems to have taken place in the wee hours of Wednesday morning. Mandira and Raj's close friend and actor Ashish Chaudhary was snapped at their residence on Wednesday morning. The couple had a strong friends circle which included Ashish Chaudhary and wife Samita Bangargi.

Gone too soon. We lost Film maker and Producer @rajkaushal1 this morning. Very Sad. He was one of the producers of my first film #MyBrotherNikhil. One of those few who believed in our vision and supported us. Prayers for his soul. pic.twitter.com/zAitFfYrS7 — Onir he/him (@IamOnir) June 30, 2021

Mandira and Raj Kaushal have always been lowkey about their family life. In October 2020, they made headlines after they announced a new family member. The couple adopted a four-year-old baby girl in July 2020 and made the announcement on social media. The couple is already blessed with a nine-year-old son Vir Kaushal.

"She has come to us. Like a blessing from above, Our little girl, Tara. Four years and a bit, With eyes that sparkle like stars. Sister to her Vir Welcoming her home, With open arms and pure love. Grateful, thankful. blessed Tara Bedi Kaushal Became a part of our family on 28th July 2020," Mandira wrote with a heartwarming family picture.

