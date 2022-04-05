Maneesh Sharma on conceptualising trailer of Ranveer Singh’s Jayeshbhai Jordaar: It has been my pleasure

Ranveer Singh’s upcoming movie Jayeshbhai Jordaar has been creating waves in the industry for more than one reason. Not just it will feature the superstar in a quirky avatar, but it also marks Ranveer’s reunion with his Band Baaja Baraat director Manish Sharma. For the uninitiated, Maneesh is co-producing Jayeshbhai Jordaar with Aditya Chopra. Besides, Maneesh is also conceptualising the trailer of this much anticipated release of the year and he can’t keep calm about it. Talking about it, the filmmaker said that it is his absolute pleasure to conceptualise the trailer of Jayeshbhai Jordaaar.

Manish went on to call Jayeshbhai Jordaar a special film and is quite excited to collaborate with Ranveer after almost a decade. “It has been my pleasure to have conceptualised the trailer of Jayeshbhai Jordaar promising a unique entertainer for a communal movie experience. It’s always a mix of pride and joy to collaborate with Ranveer. The early promise I sensed in Ranveer has been realized across the years and across genres. In Jayeshbhai, though, I see Ranveer delivering a tour de force performance that makes me marvel yet again at what artistic heights this fine actor is capable of achieving” he added.

Furthermore, Maneesh pinned hopes for a positive response for the trailer of Jayeshbhai Jordaar. To note, the social comedy drama will also feature Shalini Pandey and will be helmed by debutant director Divyang Thakkar. Jayeshbhai Jordaar is slated to release on May 13 this year and will be witnessing a box office clash with Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Anek.

