Mani Ratnam's wife Suhasini Maniratnam praises Aishwarya Rai Bachchan; compares to 'Florence Nightingale'

Suhasini Maniratnam compares Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to Florence Nightingale

During a recent interaction with ABP News, renowned filmmaker Mani Ratnam’s wife Suhasini Maniratnam compared Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to Florence Nightingale since she’s always the first one to take care of anyone around her who isn’t well. Praising the actress she said, “When I see Aishwarya, I feel really happy. I know her personally, and while many see her for her beauty, I see her as a genuine person. She possesses qualities that the public may not always see. For example, if you become ill, she'll be the first to come and take care of you. She'll provide advice on what to eat, and she has that caring nature. Aishwarya Rai is like Florence Nightingale.”

Suhasini Maniratnam heaps praise on Arvind Swamy, R Madhavan and Abhishek Bachchan

Referring to Arvind Swamy, with whom Mani Ratnam collaborated with in movies such as Roja and Bombay, Suhasini described him as “Brilliant”. She mentioned, “At a single glance, he has the ability to remember a hundred things.”

She further mentioned that R Madhavan had once represented the country in basketball, so it doesn't surprise her to witness his son Vedant excelling as a swimming champion. She said, “He has it in his genes”.

She further added, “I'm delighted to see him as the chief of the Pune Film Institute. When he was a newlywed and lived in Chennai, I was like his GPS. He would call me and say, 'Ma'am, I'm stuck on the road near Park Sheraton, which way should I go?' So, it's heartening to see them both doing so well. The same goes for Abhishek Bachchan.”

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was last seen in Mani Ratnam's Tamil historical action film Ponniyin Selvan: II.

