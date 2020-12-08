Maniesh Paul confirms testing positive for COVID 19; Says 'Nothing to worry, will bounce back soon'

Actor Maniesh Paul recently took to his social media handles and confirmed that he has tested positive for COVID-19. The actor has been diagnosed with the disease post returning to Mumbai from the Jug Jugg Jeeyo's shoot in Chandigarh.

After , actor Maniesh Paul has confirmed that he has contracted COVID-19. As per reports, it is said that the actor has infected the disease post returning to Mumbai from his film Jug Jugg Jeeyo sets in Chandigarh. The actor was in Chandigarh shooting for the film with Varun and . Now, the Mickey Virus star has taken to hia social media to give an update about his health. While confirming being COVID 19 positive, he said that it is very mild and there is nothing to worry about.

Taking to his Instagram handle, the popular host shared a stunning picture of himself. Alongside the photo, he urged everyone to be extra careful. He wrote, “SO I HAVE TESTED COVID POSITIVE...but its very mild...nothing to worry...will bounce back soon...we all need to be extra careful....dnt let the guard down...thanks for all the get well soon wishes.. #mp #life #homebound #lockdown #2 weeks #bebacksoon #staysafe #staywell.” As soon as he shared this news, his fans flooded the comments section with their get well soon wishes.

Check out Maniesh Paul’s Instagram post:

As per a report in TOI, Maniesh started feeling feverish after returning to Mumbai and thus decided to get himself tested for coronavirus and the reports came positive. The 39-year-old actor is currently under home quarantine and is taking all the necessary precautions.

On a related note, the shoot of Jug Jugg Jeeyo had put on a hold till mid December last week after three members tested positive and the rest of the team including Anil Kapoor, Kiara Advani came back home. They have tested negative for the virus.

