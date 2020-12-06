  1. Home
Maniesh Paul diagnosed with COVID 19 post returning to Mumbai from Jug Jugg Jeeyo sets

Maniesh Paul reportedly plays a pivotal role in Jug Jugg Jeeyo. He joined the film's set a few days ago.
4924 reads Mumbai Updated: December 6, 2020 11:07 pm
It seems like trouble has knocked on the doors of Jug Jugg Jeeyo's star cast and crew. It has been reported recently that Neetu Kapoor and Varun Dhawan have tested positive for COVID-19 and so did the film's director Rah Mehta. While the latest reports suggest that Neetu Ji has returned to Mumbai in an air ambulance, Varun is said to have quarantined himself. Earlier, it was said that Anil Kapoor has also tested positive for novel coronavirus but the actor quashed the rumours through a tweet that he shared sometime back.

But the mayhem isn't over yet as this time, Maniesh Paul has been diagnosed with COVID-19. As per a report by TOI, the actor returned to Mumbai sometime back and was feeling feverish thereafter. It was only after that he took the test and unfortunately the results came out positive. 

Credits :Times of India

