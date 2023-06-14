Maniesh Paul gained 10kgs and lost 15kgs in four months despite not being a gym freak; Fitness secret REVEALED

Over the years we have seen several actors taking their roles quite seriously and undergoing major physical transformation for their role. In the past, we have seen actors like Salman Khan, Aamir Khan and many others completely changing their looks physically and getting into the skin of their characters. But now in an inspiring feat of undeterred commitment and sheer hard work, Maniesh Paul has undergone a jaw-dropping transformation for his debut web series Rafuchakkar. Playing a con artist with five different looks throughout the show, Maniesh is required to look the part perfectly for each avatar, including weight gain and loss and we have to admit that he has indeed done a fabulous job.

Maniesh Paul’s transformation

The recently launched trailer of Rafuchakkar offered glimpses into the varied avatars of Maniesh Paul in the show, wherein, while one look required him to gain weight to resemble a pot-bellied, plump middle-aged man, another drastically opposite look portrayed him as a ripped, bodybuilder. In order to ace each look perfectly, Maniesh followed a rigorous workout regime and diet to gain and lose weight effectively in four months. In order to gain 10 kgs, Maniesh Paul let go of all restrictions and hogged on food for two months. Post that, it took strenuous two and a half months to not only lose weight but build muscles and a ripped body.

Maniesh Paul shares, “I have always been a fitness enthusiast, although not a gym freak but I have been working for a healthy body. However, Rafuchakkar put me on a roller coaster ride of physical transformation. As I play a con artist, I have five different looks and avatars. Shedding my fit-healthy body for one of the looks as Pawan Kumar Bawariya, I had to resemble an ordinary middle-class and middle-aged guy with a paunch, for which I gained 10 Kgs. For another look, I had to lose weight as well as gain muscles to play a gym trainer. As I had just finished Jugjugg Jeeyo, I had hardly four months to do these drastic changes.”

While the world knows and loves Maniesh Paul as the witty, spontaneous, and humorous host and actor, he is gearing to blow everyone's minds with his unseen and amazing avatar in his debut digital series Rafuchakkar, starting to stream on Jio Cinema from 15th June.

