Maniesh Paul REVEALS Akshay Kumar once shouted at him during show; says 'I was embarrassed...'

Maniesh Paul recently revealed that Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar once shouted at him during a show. The incident left him embarrassed as his mother was also present. But, the actor-comedian said that he managed the situation with his humor and received praise from the Hera Pheri actor. Read below to know the story.

Akshay Kumar once shouted at Maniesh Paul

During a recent interview with Humans of Bombay, Maniesh was asked to share a funny anecdote with a celebrity. He revealed that Akshay Kumar once shouted at him during a show at the beginning of his career.

Recalling the incident Maniesh said, “I asked, 'Akshay sir ek dialogue to bol dijiye.' He turned back and said chup kar (shut up) in a stern tone. I started sweating at this. My mother had also come for the first time to see my show. I was so embarrassed that beizzati hogayi."

Maniesh further added that he got scared thinking the incident would either end his career or the beginning. He said, "I was just asking him for tips on acting. Our conversation just went to another level and everyone was in splits." He added that at the end of their conversation, Akshay praised him for his humor and even told him that he had fun with Maniesh.

Meanwhile, Maniesh Paul was last seen in Rafuchakkar. It was released on JioCinema. His last theatrical release was JugJugg Jeeyo.

ALSO READ: Akshay Kumar opens up about dealing with box office failures; Says, 'You just have to keep going on’