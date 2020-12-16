Manikarnika: Director Krish talks about his feud with Kangana Ranaut; Says 'I feared I'll remain unknown'

Kangana Ranaut starrer Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi was released in 2019. However, the film had its own share of controversies.

Renowned director Radha Krishna Jagarlamudi who is popularly known as Krish was mired in a controversy last year and so was . That was released to the historical drama Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. He had earlier claimed about having completed the film post which the rest of the patchwork was covered up by the actress. According to him, she had wrongly claimed credit as the director of the movie. Not only that but Krish also accused Kangana of hijacking it.

It so happened that Krish recently appeared in Samantha Akkineni’s show Sam Jam and spoke out about the same after a long time. While opening up on the topic, the director said that he wants to speak out one last time. He recalled getting a call two days after Kangana Ranaut and her team watched Manikarnika. Krish then revealed how he feared being unknown to the world as a storyteller. He further adds how artists can show something only when given the right opportunities.

Check out the promo of the video below:

Earlier in 2019, Krish expressed his displeasure when Kangana reportedly claimed to have directed 70% of the period drama. This also led to a Twitter brawl between him and her sister Rangoli Chandel. As for Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, the film did release into the theatres and received a positive response from the audience. Apart from Kangana, it also features Ankita Lokhande, Jisshu Sengupta, Atul Kulkarni, Danny Denzongpa, Suresh Oberoi, Unnati Davara, and others in pivotal roles. It was co-produced by Nishant Pitti and Kamal Jain.

Also Read: Kangana Ranaut slams Hrithik Roshan after CIU takes over his case against her: His sob story starts again

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×