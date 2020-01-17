Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi: Kangana Ranaut starrer becomes highest Indian opener at box office in Japan

Kangana Ranaut starrer Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi has become the highest Indian opener at the box office in Japan. Read on to know more about the same.

is known for her excellent choice of scripts and powerful performances in all her movies. Last year, she gave a stellar performance in the movie Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. The movie received positive response from the audiences and the film critics. The period drama scored huge at the Indian box office and was declared a super hit. Just like many other Bollywood movies, it was recently released in Japan and has garnered accolades from numerous fans out there.

The Japanese audiences are showering lots of love to the movie because of which it has opened at number 3 at the box office as per the latest reports. With this, Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi has become the highest Indian opener at the box office in Japan which happens to be a moment of great pride not only for Bollywood but also for the entire nation. The movie showcased Kangana Ranaut in the titular role and was released last year in the month of January.

Interestingly, Manikarnika also happened to be Kangana’s directorial debut and she was lauded later for her outstanding contribution towards the movie. Coming to Kangana, she is currently gearing up for some very interesting projects which are scheduled to be released this year. Kangana will be seen alongside Jassie Gill in the sports drama titled Panga. She will also play the titular role in the biopic, Thalaivi. Kangana will be a part of an action film titled Dhaakad too.

We congratulate her for the success of Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi in Japan.

