Manikarnika Returns row: Ashish Kaul sends legal notice to Kangana Ranaut; Claims suffering mental anguish

starrer Manikarnika Returns: The Legend of Didda has been the talk of the town ever since it has been announced. While the movie happens to be the sequel of 2019 release Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, it has also been mired by a controversy soon after the announcement. It so happened that author Ashish Kaul had accused Kangana and makers of Manikarnika Returns: The Legend of Didda of copyright violation and claimed that the movie is based on his book Didda - Kashmir Ki Yodha Rani.

While producer Kamal Jain has rubbished his claims, as per a recent development, Kaul has reportedly sent a legal notice to the Queen actress and has demanded a reply within 72 hours. According to a report published in Times of India, the notice reads, “Our Client was further appalled to discover that the nature and treatment of the character of Didda in the Proposed Film, was identical to the Narrative Text, the Book and the information communicated by Our Client in his e-mail of 11 September 2020. To add further insult to injury, Kangana Ranaut and Kamal Kumar Jain have since issued public statements alleging that their proposed Film is not based on the Book. It is re-iterated that the description of Didda as identified by Kangana Ranaut to promote the Film is identical to as set out in the Book.”

Furthermore, Ashish Kaul also stated that following the makers' false condemnation, he has been facing abuses and trolls n social media, as a result of which he suffered mental anguish. “On account of such false denunciations, Our Client has been trolled and abused by the fans of Kangana Ranaut on Twitter and has suffered extreme mental anguish. It is unfortunate that Our Client, an established and published author and one of the few leading authorities on Didda in the world, is being needlessly harassed due to the actions of Ms Kangana Ranaut and Mr Kamal Kumar Jain. Our Client further risks financial losses as he has been in conversation with major producers and studios for the production of a film based on the book and the script, which has been registered since 2017. The actions and representations of Ms Kangana Ranaut, Mr Kamal Kumar and Ms Rangoli Ranaut will severely impact all opportunities of commercial exploitation of the Narrative Text, the Book, and the Script by Kaul,” the notice added.

