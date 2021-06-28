Manikarnika Returns Row: ‘No court relief for Kangana Ranaut,’ say writer Ashish Kaul’s lawyers

‘No relief’: Ashish Kaul, writer of Kashmir’s brave queen-- ‘Didda’ had lodged a case against Kangana Ranaut, Rangoli Chandel, and Akshat Ranaut for allegedly announcing a film on the storyline without his approval.

is yet again making headlines, now for her upcoming film ‘Manikarnika Returns: The Legend of Didda’. Ashish Kaul, the author of the book ‘Didda: The warrior queen of Kashmir’, had filed a copyright infringement case against the actress for announcing the film without his approval. The writer has now made it crystal clear that he will be opposing any court relief to Kangana Ranaut in the case. Writer Ashish Kaul claims to have exclusive copyright to the story.

In return, Kangana and her brother Akshat Ranaut had moved the Bombay High Court challenging the alleged complaint by Kaul. Yogita Joshi and Amani Khan, lawyers of writer Kaul, in a statement to Times of India said, “Kangana Ranaut has filed for passport issuance and pleads that her passport is refused by authorities in view of the case by our client Ashish Kaul and another case both at the Bandra Magistrate Court.” The lawyers added that they have waived off the notice and will be filing a detailed and comprehensive reply vehemently opposing any relief since Kangana Ranaut is yet to appear before the police for a statement in the case.

Writer Kaul had alleged that Kangana, while announcing her movie through a tweet, used some part of the storyline ‘Didda: The Warrior Queen of Kashmir’ which he had sent her through an email.

Earlier this year, producer Kamal Jain took to his official Twitter handle to announce that he was collaborating with Kangana Ranaut for ‘Manikarnika Returns: The Legend of Didda’. The story is set around ‘Didda’, the brave queen of Kashmir who defeated Mehmood Ghaznavi twice.

