Manikarnika turns 2: 5 quotes from the Kangana Ranaut starrer that will evoke the patriot in you

It has three years since Kangana Ranaut bestowed us with the legendary period drama, Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. Kangana Ranaut was both, the face and brains of the film as she worked as the protagonist and the co-director of the movie. 160 years after Rani Laxmibai was martyred on the battlefield during the 1857-58 British mutiny, Kangana and Radha Krishna Jagarlamudi celebrated the heroic queen who sacrificed her life for her nation. Kangana Ranaut, Ankita Lokhande, Jisshu Sengupta, Atul Kulkarni, and others starred in the film and it was helmed by Zee Studios, Kamal Jain and Nishant Pitti under the banner Kairos Kontent Studios Pvt.Ltd.

The iconic actress, Kangana Ranaut truly did justice to Rani Jhansi’s larger than life character in this historical flick. Moreover, the movie was sprinkled with numerous beautiful, well-written dialogues that hit you at the right spot and evoked that patriot in you. As the movie clocks 3 years today, here are some of the most impactful quotes from the Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi:

1- Main woh mashaal banungi joh har Bharatiya ke andar azaadi ki bhook bankar dehkegi (I'll become that flame which will burn in every Indian's heart like the hunger for independence)

2- Zaroori nahi hai zindagi mein sab kuch seekhna ... sirf ek baat seekh lo sab kuch aa jayega ... aur woh hai mathrubhumi se niswarth prem (It is not necessary to learn everything in life; all you need to know is one thing, and you will comprehend everything else, which is to love your motherland without being selfish.)

3- Deen deen har har Mahadev ki chingaari ko humein poore desh mein jagana hai ... azaadi toh ek din milni hi hai ... magar usse pehle humein hamare apno ko jagana hai (We must ignite the Hail Lord Shiva chant throughout the nation, we will undoubtedly achieve independence one day but first and foremost, we must awaken our loved ones.)

4- Hamari sanskriti mein pehle shanti aur phir kranti ko jagah di gayi hai (Peace is assigned with greater importance in our culture than revolution.)

5- Jhansi aap bhi chahte hai aur main bhi ... farak sirf itna hai ... aapko raj karna hai aur mujhe apno ki seva (We both desire Jhansi, the difference is that you want to rule it, and I want to serve my people.)

