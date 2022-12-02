Manike singer Jubin Nautiyal rushed to the hospital after suffering multiple injuries

Indian singer Jubin Nautiyal has sung several popular songs. Recently, his song Manike from Thank God featuring Sidharth Malhotra and Nora Fatehi was highly loved by the audience. Meanwhile, the singer recently met with an accident on Thursday morning. According to the latest reports, the singer was rushed to a hospital in Mumbai. Reportedly, Jubin suffered injuries after falling from a building staircase.

The reports also suggest that Jubin broke his elbow, cracked his ribs and hurt his head after falling. He will be undergoing an operation on his right arm. The doctors have advised him to not use his right arm. Jubin is popularly known for songs like Raataan Lambiyaan, Lut Gaye, Humnava Mere, Tujhe Kitne Chahne Lage Hum and Tum Hi Aana to name a few.

Recently, in an interview with IANS, Jubin spoke about the melodies that he would like to rework. He said, "There are many songs I'd have loved to compose. Some cult classic songs that have stayed with me since the beginning of my career are 'Ek Pyaar Ka Nagma Hai'. 'Badi Door se Aaye Hain Pyaar Ka Tofa Laye Hain' is another song I'd have loved to compose because of its lyrics, it is absolutely beautiful and out of the world. I performed 'Yeh Jeevan Hai' when I was very young and didn't even know the composer of the track and how the process of music works. I used to jokingly tell people that I have conceptualised the track."

