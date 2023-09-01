Manish Malhotra announces his production house; Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kajol, Karan Johar congratulate him

Renowned fashion designer Manish Malhotra, who has crafted several iconic costumes in Bollywood movies, has announced his production house. On Friday, Manish Malhotra took to his Instagram account to present his production house, called ‘Stage 5 Production’. He wrote that after 3 long decades of designing costumes in movies, he decided to start his own production house, which aims to collaborate with talented directors, writers, and artists who have a unique vision. Soon after the announcement, his friends from the industry Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karan Johar, Kajol, Abhishek Bachchan, and others congratulated Manish.

Manish Malhotra announces his production house

Taking to Instagram, Manish Malhotra wrote, “Ever since my childhood there’s a certain calling I’ve had for Clothes , Colours and Films . I was fascinated by fabrics, textures, and music and watched every film wide-eyed longing to be a part of Indian Cinema one day. My fascination with clothes led me to becoming a costume designer and then to starting my Label after many years.”

He further announced his production house, Stage 5, and wrote, “Today after gratifying 3 decades of being in the movies I Present to you STAGE5 Production .. A company that will nurture different artistic voices from all over and take pride in the diversity of stories, collaborating with directors, writers, artist who are not only talented but also have a unique new vision .. @stage5production.” Check out his post below!

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kajol and others congratulate Manish Malhotra on his production house

Kareena Kapoor Khan took to her Instagram stories and wrote, "So so happy for you my darling Manu love you...youuu the bestest.” Meanwhile, Karan Johar wrote, “Manish...More power to you...You are a mega achiever in fashion...and films are your passion...Stage 5 will be a testament of that passion...can't wait to see this journey unfold...” However, Kajol resorted to congratulating the couturier in the comments section of his post, while Abhishek Bachchan, Varun Dhawan and many others dropped heart emojis.

Manish Malhotra has three films lined up, one of which is Zeenat Aman's comeback film. He told Film Companion, "Tisca Chopra is helming one film, Faraz Ansari who made 'Sheer Korma' is directing a film called 'Bun Tikki', and Vibhoo Poori who directed Taj will be making a film. Actors like Vijay Varma, Radhika Apte, Divyendhu, Abhay Deol, Shabana Azmi, and Zeenat Aman are working for my production," he said. Zeenat Aman will be seen in Faraz Ansari's Bun Tikki.

Meanwhile, Manish Malhotra confirmed that he will be directing a biopic based on the life of legendary Bollywood actor Meena Kumari. He will make his directorial debut with this film, which stars Kriti Sanon.

