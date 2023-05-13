Manish Malhotra arrives for Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha’s engagement; Paps quiz him about her outfit-WATCH

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha are getting engaged today in Delhi, and their guests started arriving for the celebrations last night. This morning, we saw Parineeti’s cousin Priyanka Chopra arrive in Delhi for Parineeti’s engagement ceremony, which is said to be an intimate affair with just close friends and family in attendance. Now, after Priyanka Chopra, the paparazzi also spotted designer Manish Malhotra arriving for Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha’s engagement.

Manish Malhotra spotted at Delhi airport as he arrives for Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha’s engagement

Manish Malhotra was spotted by the paparazzi as he landed at Delhi airport. He was seen wearing a black shirt layered with a light blue jacket, and black pants. As he made his way to the exit, the paparazzi asked him, “Sir, kaunse colour ka kapda pehen rahi hain Parineeti ji? (Which colour outfit will Parineeti be wearing?)” The ace fashion designer simply smiled and left. As per reports, Manish Malhotra has designed the ensemble for Parineeti Chopra’s engagement with Raghav Chadha. In the last few weeks, Parineeti has been frequently spotted outside the designer’s residence, which led to speculations about her wearing a Manish Malhotra outfit for her engagement.

Meanwhile, Hindustan Times reported that Raghav Chadha will wear an achkan designed by his maternal uncle, and designer Pawan Sachdeva. He has designed an ivory achkan in pure khadi silk along with ivory pants and a matching kurta for Raghav. Raghav likes minimal and classy outfits, which is why the achkan has no work on it. “Raghav prefers to keep it minimal and classy, so I haven’t done any kind of work on the achkan. I have added a subtle hint of colour with the blush pink lining inside the achkan and a pocket square in the same hue,” said the fashion designer.

Meanwhile, the engagement ceremony is likely to take place this evening at the Kapurthala House in Delhi. A few moments ago, Raghav and Parineeti were seen leaving the venue after a visit. Parineeti headed to the hotel where she will get ready for the engagement ceremony.

