Manish Malhotra CONFIRMS directing Meena Kumari biopic; reveals THIS yesteryear star inspired him to make film

Speculations are rife that a Meena Kumari biopic is in the making. Reports suggested that celebrity fashion designer Manish Malhotra, will be turning director for the first time to give life to this project. Actress Kriti Sanon is rumored to be essaying the role of the legendary actress. Now, in a recent conversation, Manish Malhotra confirmed that he is indeed directing the Meena Kumari biopic and that he is currently working on the script of the film.

Manish Malhotra confirms directing Meena Kumari biopic

Designer Manish Malhotra has confirmed that he is turning into a filmmaker soon and will be directing a biopic based on the life of the iconic actress Meena Kumari. In a recent interview with Film Companion, Manish said, “I don’t know how it got out but it is happening. We are still working on the script. The script is key, always. I have been reading her books. The film is based on her books. I have always been fascinated by Meena Kumari.”

Manish also shared how veteran Rekha inspired him to make a film on Meena Kumari. He said, “Rekha told me once that you know when you turn 40, you will understand the genius of Meena Kumari. And that is true. But I was young and I was busy working but when I turned 40 I not only understood the genius of Meena Kumari but even Nargis ji and Dilip Kumar and Guru Dutt. I started watching that cinema and understanding it so much better. I think Meena Kumari is phenomenal with her expressions, the way she uses her eyes and her adaa."

Interestingly, Manish also styled actress Rekha recently when she graced the cover of an international magazine. She looked absolutely stunning and exuded royalty in his outfits.

Manish Malhotra’s Bridal Couture Show with Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt

Manish Malhotra recently celebrated 18 years in the fashion industry. On July 20, he showcased his new collection at a grand Bridal Couture show in Mumbai. Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, who are currently promoting their upcoming film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, had turned showstoppers for the night. At the show, Ranveer had given a speech praising Manish’s talent and had also hinted that he would be turning into a director soon. The show was attended by many of the designer’s friends including Karan Johar, Mukesh Ambani, Isha Ambani, Kajol, Deepika Padukone and others.

For the unversed, in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Alia Bhatt will be seen decked up in chiffon sarees designed by Manish Malhotra and for its promotions. A beautiful ombré saree that she recently wore for an event in Delhi has already become a public favorite.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Alia Bhatt channels her inner Rani in incomparable ombré pastel drape by Manish Malhotra