Manish Malhotra confirms testing negative for COVID 19: Being vaccinated has helped me get well faster

A week after Manish Malhotra had tested positive for Coronavirus, the renowned designer has managed to beat the deadly virus.

As the COVID 19 cases continue to rise, several celebs have also been tested positive for the deadly virus. Amid this, ace fashion designer Manish Malhotra was also diagnosed with Coronavirus. He had confirmed the news on social media following which he was inundated with recovery wishes for fans and friends. And now, the renowned fashion designer is once again making the headlines as he has shared his health update on Instagram and confirmed testing negative for the deadly virus.

Manish shared a selfie wherein he was dressed in a black t-shirt and was wearing a matching mask. In the caption, he urged everyone to take the COVID 19 vaccine and emphasised that the vaccination helped him recover from the virus soon. This isn’t all. Manish also expressed his gratitude towards fans and friends for the wishes during this difficult time. “Tested COVID NEGATIVE twice... Gratitude to all your wishes and prayers. Being vaccinated has helped me get well faster. Vaccination is a must everyone. Stay Safe #covidnegative #vaccination #mask #safety #health”

Take a look at Manish Malhotra’s post:

As soon as he shared the news of beating Coronavirus, several celebs took to the comment section to shower love on him. Janhvi Kapoor, Sophie Choudry and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni dropped several heart emoticons in the comment section, while Gauahar Khan wrote, “God bless” along with a heart emoticon. Earlier, celebs like Arjun Rampal, Sonu Sood, Vicky Kaushal, , Bhumi Pednekar, etc had also managed to beat the deadly virus lately.

