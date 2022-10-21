Manish Malhotra Diwali bash INSIDE pics: Kajol, Aishwarya Rai, Madhuri Dixit give friendship goals

Here's what was happening inside Manish Malhotra's Diwali bash.

by Prerna Verma   |  Updated on Oct 21, 2022 11:05 AM IST  |  8.2K
Manish Malhotra Diwali bash INSIDE pics: Kajol, Aishwarya Rai, Madhuri Dixit give friendship goals
Manish Malhotra Diwali bash INSIDE pics: Kajol, Aishwarya Rai, Madhuri Dixit give friendship goals

It is raining Diwali bashes in Bollywood. Every other day we see certain celebrities hosting a grand celebration and who's who of Bollywood decks up and arrive in style for the bash. Last night, ace designer, Manish Malhotra hosted a grand Diwali bash. Well, you must have seen the pictures of celebrities like Ananya Panday, Suhana Khan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif and others arriving in style for the bash, but now, we will share a glimpse of what was happening inside the bash.

Manish Malhotra bash inside pics

Raveena Tandon took to her Instagram handle to share a couple of exciting fun pictures from inside the bash. In those pictures, we can see Madhuri Dixit along with her husband Dr. Shriram Nene, Kajol, Raveena Tandon, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Manish Malhotra having a fun time together. Raveena even wrote ‘The OG Gang!’ on the picture. Raveena even clicked selfies with Aditi Rao Hydari and Taapsee Pannu. Other than that, Kajol also took to her Instagram handle to share a video of her singing and dancing with Madhuri Dixit.

Check out the pictures:

Manish Malhotra Diwali bash Inside pics

Manish Malhotra Diwali bash Inside pics

Manish Malhotra Diwali bash Inside pics

Manish Malhotra Diwali bash Inside pics

Manish Malhotra Diwali bash Inside pics

Manish Malhotra Diwali bash Inside pics

Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur’s blushing moment

Last night the rumoured couple posed outside Manish Malhotra's residence. They didn't arrive together but didn't pose together! The paparazzi said, "Yeh Jodi Hit Hai" and much to our surprise, the two didn't deny or accept it. They just laughed it off. Well, something does seem to be cooking between the two.

ALSO READ: What’s cooking between Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur? Watch them together at Kriti Sanon’s Diwali bash 

Advertisement
Credits: Raveena Tandon Instagram

For the latest Bollywood news, Telugu news, entertainment exclusives, gossip, movie reviews, and more, follow the Pinkvilla website and YouTube channel, or head to our social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook, Instagram!

Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!