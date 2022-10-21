Manish Malhotra Diwali bash INSIDE pics: Kajol, Aishwarya Rai, Madhuri Dixit give friendship goals
Here's what was happening inside Manish Malhotra's Diwali bash.
It is raining Diwali bashes in Bollywood. Every other day we see certain celebrities hosting a grand celebration and who's who of Bollywood decks up and arrive in style for the bash. Last night, ace designer, Manish Malhotra hosted a grand Diwali bash. Well, you must have seen the pictures of celebrities like Ananya Panday, Suhana Khan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif and others arriving in style for the bash, but now, we will share a glimpse of what was happening inside the bash.
Manish Malhotra bash inside pics
Raveena Tandon took to her Instagram handle to share a couple of exciting fun pictures from inside the bash. In those pictures, we can see Madhuri Dixit along with her husband Dr. Shriram Nene, Kajol, Raveena Tandon, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Manish Malhotra having a fun time together. Raveena even wrote ‘The OG Gang!’ on the picture. Raveena even clicked selfies with Aditi Rao Hydari and Taapsee Pannu. Other than that, Kajol also took to her Instagram handle to share a video of her singing and dancing with Madhuri Dixit.
Check out the pictures:
Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur’s blushing moment
Last night the rumoured couple posed outside Manish Malhotra's residence. They didn't arrive together but didn't pose together! The paparazzi said, "Yeh Jodi Hit Hai" and much to our surprise, the two didn't deny or accept it. They just laughed it off. Well, something does seem to be cooking between the two.
