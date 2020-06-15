Manish Malhotra reminisces his first meet with Sushant Singh Rajput and when he walked the ramp for him

Manish Malhotra revealed that it was Sushant Singh Rajput's first ramp walk ever and the actor was indeed nervous. Take a look at his hearfelt post below.

The sea of condolences and wishes that flooded social media after the demise of Sushant Singh Rajput did not stop even on Monday. Fashion designer Manish Malhotra was one of them who shared a heartfelt video of Sushant walking the ramp for his collection with actress . Manish Malhotra revealed that it was Sushant's first ramp walk ever and the actor was indeed nervous.

The designer wrote, "I had met him only once before and then asked him to walk for the show as I felt he suited this collection. He immediately agreed and came home for fittings .. when he came for rehearsals he said he was nervous as he had not walked before and I remember telling him you are such a good actor you will be fine and just smile as your smile is endearing and charming."

Manish further added, "He was wonderful in this show as he and @shraddhakapoor walked and made a lovely pair together and today this is a wonderful cherished memory forever .. I woke up this morning thinking about him & still can’t beileve it. It’s really sad and how I wish this had not happened. You will be dearly missed. #sushantsinghrajput #memories."

Take a look at video shared by Manish Malhotra below:

also wrote a heartfelt post for Sushant and blamed himself for not keeping in touch with the actor. "I blame myself for not being in touch with you for the past year..... I have felt at times like you may have needed people to share your life with...but somehow I never followed up on that feeling...will never make that mistake again," wrote Karan.As per police reports, Sushant committed suicide at his Bandra residence in Mumbai and passed away due to asyphyxia.

Rest In Peace, Sushant!

