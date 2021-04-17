Manish Malhotra tests positive for COVID 19 & goes under home quarantine; Asks everyone to stay safe

Manish Malhotra has confirmed the news of him getting diagnosed with coronavirus on social media and stated that he is following all the protocols.

As the second wave of COVID 19 continues to grab a pace, the number of cases being reported across the country has been rising significantly. Not just commoners, but several celebrities have also been tested positive for the deadly virus. And now another celeb is added to the list. We are talking about ace fashion designer Manish Malhotra who was recently diagnosed with coronavirus. He has shared the news on social media and stated that he is under home quarantine.

Manish shared a picture of a plus sign on Instagram. In the caption, the ace fashion designer wrote that while he is in isolation at the moment, he is taking all the necessary precautions. Furthermore, Manish also urged everyone to stay during the pandemic. “I have tested positive for COVID 19. I have immediately isolated myself and will be under home quarantine. I am following all safety protocols under the advice of my doctors. Please stay safe & take care.” Soon after he shared the news, Manish was inundated with recovery messages. Saba Ali Khan took to the comment section and wrote, “Wishing you a speedy recovery”. On the other hand, Riddhima wrote, “T c my dearest” along with a heart emoticon.

Take a look at Manish Malhotra’s post:

Meanwhile, celebs like Vicky Kaushal, , , who had tested positive for COVID 19 early this month have managed to beat it. On the other hand, Ashutosh Rana, who had taken his first jibe of the COVID vaccine recently, has been diagnosed with the deadly virus.

Also Read: Vicky Kaushal tests negative for COVID 19; Confirms the news with a smiling pic

Share your comment ×