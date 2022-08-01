Manish Malhotra wishes Janhvi Kapoor for GoodLuck Jerry, says ‘you are super good in the film’; See PIC

Janhvi Kapoor’s much-talked-about movie GoodLuck Jerry has finally released and the actress is currently basking in the success of the film. The movie opened to rave reviews from the audience and the netizens have been showering immense praises on Janhvi. Directed by Sidharth Sengupta and produced by filmmaker Aanand L Rai's Colour Yellow Productions, the film is the official remake of the Tamil film Kolamaavu Kokila which featured Nayanthara in the lead. However, not just the audience, but people from the industry have been praising Janhvi for her role in the film.

Adding to the list, fashion designer Manish Malhotra has wished good luck to the 25-year-old actress for her film. Sharing an adorable picture with Janhvi on his Instagram story, Manish wrote: “Good luck with GoodLuck Jerry…you are super good in the film.” Meanwhile, Janhvi reshared the picture on her Instgram stories and dropped heart and other loved up emojis.

Have a look at Manish’s post:

Talking about her film, GoodLuck Jerry revolves around the story of Jerry aka Jaya Kumari, played by Janhvi Kapoor, who gets trapped in the big bad world of the drug mafia.

Now, in the latest interview with India Today, the Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl actress opened up on GoodLuck Jerry being compared to Kolamaavu Kokila. Talking about the pros and cons of starring in a popular Hindi remake, the actress said "Pro is definitely that you know this film has worked. It has connected with people, so that security is there. The cons, I think is that a large number of audiences must have seen the film in that content and there will be comparisons, but I think that our intention with the film is to do a take on it because it's a fun story.”

On the work front, Janhvi, daughter of late actor Sridevi and film producer Boney Kapoor, was last seen in the horror comedy Roohi, with Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma. Her line-up of film includes Boney Kapoor’s production Mili which is the remake of the Malayalam film Helen. She will also be collaborating with Rajkummar Rao for the second time for Mr And Mrs Mahi. Janhvi is also working on Nitesh Tiwari’s Bawaal with Varun Dhawan. Marking Janhvi’s first collaboration with Varun, Bawaal is slated to release on April 7 next year.