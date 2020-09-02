  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Manish Paul reveals his short film 'Hichki' is all about social awareness

TV host and actor Maniesh Paul features in a short film titled Hichki, meaning hiccups. He says the idea behind the film was to create a little awareness.
1477 reads Mumbai
Manish Paul reveals his short film 'Hichki' is all about social awarenessManish Paul reveals his short film 'Hichki' is all about social awareness
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Manish says his short film is about "this character who keeps getting hiccups", adding that "it is said that (if you) take that person's name who misses you and the hiccup stops."

He shared a few details about the plot. The film, he says, is about a character who goes to buy groceries one day, and suddenly a name crosses his mind and his hiccups stop. "That is when he remembers that there was a boy on the road who he would keep giving groceries, and because of the lockdown he has not been able to go to that boy. Then he recalls that boy was remembering him," Manish added.

The film is about "how we become selfish" and how people "keep thinking about themselves but there are so many people on the roads about whom we don't even think about".

The film is directed by Kulish Kant Thakur and also stars Mukti Mohan. It was launched by Amitabh Bachchan on his social media.

"It feels great that Bachchan sir has launched the film on his social media. I am very happy and thrilled. I think I am one of his biggest fans. I have always been a fanboy of Bachchan sir and the way he supports is amazing. I can't thank him in words. I am on cloud nine," Manish told IANS.

Also Read: Manish Paul proves to be the best selfie expert as he takes a lovely selfie with the Dabangg team

Credits :IANS

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Sushant Singh Rajput: Rhea being summoned again by CBI to Shweta sharing chats
Mrunal Thakur’s SHOCKING Untold Story: Battling nepotism, TV actor tag, losing Sultan, Thugs, Dangal
Rhea Chakraborty’s shocking statements about Sushant’s family, MeToo allegations and Ankita Lokhande
Katy Perry on Smile, her baby girl, love for India and Taylor Swift’s Folklore
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Destruction of hard drives to Shweta Singh Kirti urge to PMO
Surbhi Chandna on Naagin 5, chemistry with Sharad Malhotra, trolls & TRP pressure
From Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anushka Sharma to Gigi Hadid, here’s a list of celebrities who are expecting babies
Sushant Singh Rajput never did hard drugs; Rhea was giving it to him: Lawyer’s SHOCKING allegation
Sushant Singh Rajput was murdered; Sandeep Ssingh involved, has Dubai connection: Surjeet Singh
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Rhea’s blood test to Homicide angle
Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput: All you need to know about Rhea Chakraborty’s Drug chat

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement