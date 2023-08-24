Manish Wadhwa shares how life has changed after Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan, Sunny Deol's Gadar 2: I’m getting...

Senior actor Manish Wadhwa is currently riding high on the success of his recent big hits, Gadar 2 and Pathaan. This skilled actor portrayed the role of antagonist in both Sunny Deol's period action drama, Gadar 2 and Shah Rukh Khan's spy thriller, Pathaan. His brilliant acting in both films has earned him an outstanding feedback from the audiences. In Gadar 2, he essayed the role of Major General Hamid Iqbal, and in Pathaan, he took on the role of General Qadir. Recently, the actor talked about how his life changed after he played the role of Pakistan Army General in both these blockbuster films.

Manish Wadhwa reveals how his life changed after Gadar 2 and Pathaan

During an interaction with Hindustan Times, Manish Wadhwa shared that he feels extremely grateful on how his career has been faring. He kicked off the year with the hit film Pathaan along with Shah Rukh Khan, John Abraham, and Deepika Padukone and now he's enjoying the amazing achievement of Gadar 2 with Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, and Utkarsh Sharma, which is doing incredibly well in theaters. He said, “It’s God’s blessings and the audience’s love. Life seems to have changed now, especially career-wise. I consider myself extremely fortunate that I could be a part of two of the biggest hits of this year. I’m getting so many calls from everywhere.”

Manish Wadhwa talks about playing the role of a Pakistani Army General in both Gadar 2 and Pathaan

Manish Wadhwa portrayed the role of a Pakistani Army General in both films. However, he emphasizes that it was quite a challenge for him to depict these very similar characters while also making these characters feel distinct. He said, “If you see, both the characters are more or less the same, hatred for India is similar, and even their uniforms are alike, because of the Pakistani background. But, the era was different.”

He added explaining, “General Hamiq Iqbal in Gadar 2 is from the 1971 era... he’s very desi with different thinking. Whereas, General Qadir in Pathaan was very polished and belonged to the modern 2023 era. So, while Manish Wadhwa is the same, I had to think how these two characters would think and behave differently.”

Pathaan was released on 25th January 2023 and Gadar 2 was released on 11th August 2023. Both these films were a hit at the box office.

