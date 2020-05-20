Manisha Koirala earns the wrath of netizens for supporting Nepal's new map that includes disputed regions

Manisha Koirala has been slammed on social media by netizens for supporting Nepal's new map that includes a few disputed regions too. Check out the tweets.

Manisha Koirala has grabbed the news headlines of late for all the bad reasons. The 49-year old actress who is otherwise enjoying a good escalation in her career graph has earned the wrath of netizens for coming out in support of Nepal’s new map which includes a few disputed regions. It so happened that recently, Nepal’s Foreign Minister Pradeep Gyawali has shared a new map of the country that includes two places, Lipulekh and Kalapani.

For the unversed, a border dispute has been going on between India and Nepal related to these two regions. As soon as Gyawali shared this tweet, Manisha Koirala responded with a reply that reads, “Thank you for keeping the dignity of our small nation..we all are looking forward for a peaceful and respectful dialogue between all three great nations now.” This did not go well with the Twitterverse who lashed out at the actress for this citing the reason that she did not support India.

Manisha you do not have same at all . Better you leave India . You have shame do not come India again . Mantel one things this three palace belong to India only . I am also Nepali Kunwar chettri . I always support India . I love my country India only . — uma (uma39899425) May 20, 2020

believe it or not this woman is a product of army public school, new delhi, made her money in bollywood, lived in goa, is very happy with Indian privileges but supports communist agenda in nepal over india, how TF do we end up with such snakes? — Besharam-Kahi-Kay (besharam_kahi_k) May 20, 2020

Gaddar! Galti Kajol ki hai. Isko Gupt me nibta diya hota to aaj hame ye din nahi dekhna padta. Itni saari opportunity mili thi 3 ghante me. Sab waste kar di. — THE SKIN DOCTOR (theskindoctor13) May 20, 2020

आप अपने जगह सही हो।हम ही उदार ,और महान बनने निकल जाते है?।हम भारतीय भी अब आपकी तरह सोचेंगे। — karan singh (karansi31633728) May 19, 2020

Nepal is either with us or with China. Don't play this double game with us. We support thousands of Nepalis with their livelihoods. You come here for studies, work and tourism. Don't undo this friendship. We won't lose anything. But you will. — Storm Nation (storm_national) May 20, 2020

भारत से अपनी पहचान बनाने वाली आप ऐसे मुद्दे पर बजाय भारत का समर्थन करने आप नेपाल के अवैध मानचित्र का समर्थन कर रही है भारतीय फिल्म उद्योग ने आप को भरपूर शोहरत और पैसे दिए इसका यह सिला दिया #bycott_mkoirala — Piyush_Mishra (mishra_ji_) May 19, 2020

While some of the users asked her to leave India, a few others highlighted the fact how she was raised up in this place and later rose to stardom in Bollywood. Well, Manisha Koirala is yet to respond to the reactions. On the professional front, the actress was last seen in the movie Prassthanam co-starring Sanjay Dutt, Ali Fazal, Amyra Dastur, and others in the lead roles. She has currently two projects lined up namely Maska and 99 songs.

(ALSO READ: Manisha Koirala on winning battle against cancer: It has made me a better performer)

