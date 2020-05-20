  1. Home
Manisha Koirala earns the wrath of netizens for supporting Nepal's new map that includes disputed regions

Manisha Koirala has been slammed on social media by netizens for supporting Nepal's new map that includes a few disputed regions too. Check out the tweets.
Manisha Koirala has grabbed the news headlines of late for all the bad reasons. The 49-year old actress who is otherwise enjoying a good escalation in her career graph has earned the wrath of netizens for coming out in support of Nepal’s new map which includes a few disputed regions. It so happened that recently, Nepal’s Foreign Minister Pradeep Gyawali has shared a new map of the country that includes two places, Lipulekh and Kalapani.

For the unversed, a border dispute has been going on between India and Nepal related to these two regions. As soon as Gyawali shared this tweet, Manisha Koirala responded with a reply that reads, “Thank you for keeping the dignity of our small nation..we all are looking forward for a peaceful and respectful dialogue between all three great nations now.” This did not go well with the Twitterverse who lashed out at the actress for this citing the reason that she did not support India.

Check out some of the tweets below:

While some of the users asked her to leave India, a few others highlighted the fact how she was raised up in this place and later rose to stardom in Bollywood. Well, Manisha Koirala is yet to respond to the reactions. On the professional front, the actress was last seen in the movie Prassthanam co-starring Sanjay Dutt, Ali Fazal, Amyra Dastur, and others in the lead roles. She has currently two projects lined up namely Maska and 99 songs.

