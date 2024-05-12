Manisha Koirala has 'made peace' with not being able to embrace motherhood; says 'Thought a lot about adoption'

Manisha Koirala is one of the gems in the entertainment industry. She recently received a lot of love for her Mallikajaan role in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar. In a new interview, the actress candidly spoke about motherhood, cancer battle, and many more.

Manisha said that she had thought a lot about adoption but later made peace with not being able to embrace motherhood.

'There are so many dreams that you realize are not going to happen'

During a recent interview with NDTV, Manisha Koirala revealed that she has 'made peace' with the fact that she will not be a mother.

The actress stated that there are, somewhere, unfinished things in her life. "As you grow older, you accept your reality. There are so many dreams that you realize are not going to happen, and you make peace with that. Motherhood is one of them. It was tough getting ovarian cancer and not being able to be a mother. But I made peace with that. And I said jo ho gaya so ho gaya (what's gone is in the past), and let me do my best with what I have," she said.

Manisha Koirala thought a lot about adoption

During the same interview, the seasoned actress also revealed that she thought a lot about adoption but realized getting stressed out very quickly. So, after a lot of debate, she made peace with that and thought of being a godmother.

"So, I must make do with what I have. What I have is aging parents, whom I love. I'm the apple of their eye, I'm the center of their universe, and I'm going to cherish that. In fact, I fly back to Kathmandu (Nepal, hometown) more often now and spend time with them. And I love that," Manisha concluded.

During a chat with the same portal, Manisha opened up on how she suffered from depression during the shoot of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s web series. The actress quipped, "Impacted by cancer, I know how body and mind health are intertwined.”

Meanwhile, Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar is currently streaming on Netflix. The series also featured Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sharmin Segal, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Richa Chadha, and others.

